اطلاعات Arkham (ARKM).

ARKM is the Arkham platform’s native utility token. Its utility include using it as a currency to access the premium features of Arkham Intel Exchange at a discount, incentives to facilitate transactions on the intel exchange marketplace and Governance.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://arkm.com/ وایت پیپر https://info.arkm.com/whitepaper کاوشگر بلوک: https://intel.arkm.com/explorer/token/arkham