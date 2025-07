اطلاعات AI COMPANIONS (AIC).

AI Companions ($AIC) is pioneering the next generation of digital relationships by combining AI, VR, AR, and blockchain technologies. Our platform allows users to create deeply personalized, immersive virtual companions that evolve and grow with them. Backed by a robust ecosystem and $AIC token, AI Companions is set to redefine how people connect in the digital age, offering a transformative experience in virtual companionshi.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://aivcompanions.com/ وایت پیپر https://aivcompanions.com/AIC_Whitepaper.pdf کاوشگر بلوک: https://bscscan.com/token/0xbe6ad1eb9876cf3d3f9b85feecfb400298e80143