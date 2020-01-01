اقتصاد توکنی The AI Prophecy (ACT)
اطلاعات The AI Prophecy (ACT).
کوین ACT یک میم کوین است.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت The AI Prophecy (ACT)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت The AI Prophecy (ACT)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق The AI Prophecy (ACT)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های ACT بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The Acet (ACT) token started with an initial supply of zero. Tokens are created through a smart contract by those who wish to hold them, requiring participants to provide valuable assets to the creation contract. This mechanism ensures that every ACT token is backed by value at the point of creation, making each token inherently valuable.
- Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of a fixed or scheduled emission rate; instead, issuance is demand-driven and occurs as users interact with the smart contract to mint new tokens.
Allocation Mechanism
- Decentralized Creation: All tokens are minted by users who contribute assets to the smart contract. There is no centralized allocation or pre-mine; the distribution is entirely determined by user participation in the creation process.
- No Traditional Allocation Table: Unlike many projects, there is no explicit allocation breakdown for team, investors, or ecosystem funds. The entire supply is user-generated.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: ACT tokens are used within the Acet ecosystem for various purposes, including participation in the "Warriors Club," auctions, voting on governance proposals, and engaging in e-sports tournaments and other community-driven activities.
- Incentives: Users are incentivized to mint and hold ACT tokens to access exclusive features, participate in governance, and potentially benefit from the growth of the ecosystem. The value proposition is tied to the utility and community engagement rather than direct financial rewards or staking yields.
Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking: There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism. Since tokens are minted on demand and not pre-allocated, there is no need for lockups or vesting schedules for team or investors.
- User-Controlled: Any locking or holding period is at the discretion of the individual user, based on their participation in the ecosystem and personal strategy.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: Since there are no lockups, tokens are liquid and transferable immediately upon minting. There is no scheduled unlocking event or vesting timeline.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Minted on demand via smart contract; initial supply = 0
|Allocation
|100% user-generated; no pre-mine, team, or investor allocation
|Usage
|Governance, auctions, e-sports, community activities
|Incentives
|Access to features, governance participation, community engagement
|Locking
|None; tokens are liquid upon creation
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; no vesting or lockup
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The ACT token contract and its creation mechanism are publicly auditable, with audits conducted by Certik and PeckShield.
- Community Focus: The design emphasizes decentralization and community ownership, with all value and supply determined by user participation.
For further details, you can review the official Acet whitepaper and explore the Acet Gitbook for up-to-date documentation.
توکنومیکس The AI Prophecy (ACT): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی The AI Prophecy (ACT) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای ACT که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های ACT که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی ACT را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن ACT را بررسی کنید!
