Información de WAX (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) is a purpose-built blockchain, released in 2017, that is designed to make e-commerce transactions faster, simpler and safer for every party involved. The WAX blockchain uses delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. It is fully compatible with EOS.

Sitio web oficial: https://wax.io/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/worldwide-asset-exchange/whitepaper Explorador de bloques: https://waxblock.io/