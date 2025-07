Información de MYX Finance (MYX)

MYX is a non‑custodial derivatives exchange that enables on‑chain trading of perpetual contracts for virtually any token with an existing AMM market. The protocol was introduced to lower the capital cost of providing liquidity, remove network‑related barriers for traders, and streamline the trading flow so that advanced derivatives are as accessible as spot swaps.

Sitio web oficial: https://app.myx.finance Whitepaper: https://myxfinance.gitbook.io/myx Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/address/0xD82544bf0dfe8385eF8FA34D67e6e4940CC63e16