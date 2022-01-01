Tokenómica de TONCOIN (TON)
Información de TONCOIN (TON)
Apart from processing millions of transactions per second, TON blockchain-based ecosystem has all the chances to give rise to a genuine Web3.0 Internet with decentralized storage, anonymous network, DNS, instant payments and various decentralized services.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de TONCOIN (TON)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de TONCOIN (TON), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token TONCOIN (TON)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens TON. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
Toncoin (TON) is the native utility token of The Open Network, designed to power its ecosystem through a well-structured economic system. Below is a comprehensive analysis of TON’s token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, lockup mechanisms, and unlocking timelines.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Pre-Mine: At its June 2020 launch, 4.92 billion TON (about 96.66% of the total supply at the time) were pre-mined and allocated to "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. Early users could mine these tokens by solving computational puzzles. By June 2022, the POW Giver pools were fully depleted.
- Inflation: TON operates under a modest inflationary model. The total token supply as of November 2023 sits at approximately 5.09 billion TON, up from the initial 5 billion, reflecting an annual inflation rate of 0.60%. This equates to progressive minting through block creation, with new tokens awarded to validators as emissions.
- Block Subsidies: Each masterchain block produces a 1.7 TON subsidy; each basechain block, 1 TON. These rewards (summed into a pool of ~40,000 TON per validation cycle) are distributed to validators, incentivizing ongoing network security and participation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The overwhelming majority (over 96%) was initially funneled through POW mining, after which tokens entered user and community circulation.
- Current Supply Breakdown: As of late 2023, the largest holders are a small number of wallets—top 10 addresses collectively hold about 63% of total supply, with individual wallets holding anywhere from 2% to 26%+.
- Staking and Validator Pools: TON is used as collateral by validators and nominators (those with a minimum of 10,000 TON can participate), further distributing tokens into the network’s core infrastructure participants.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
TON’s economic utility is multifaceted:
- Transaction Fees: TON is required to pay network gas/transaction fees, which are fundamental to all on-chain activity.
- Block Rewards: Validators and nominators earn TON by supporting the network via staking and block production.
- Ecosystem Utility: TON may be employed in decentralized applications, DeFi, governance (should the protocol activate on-chain voting), and as an incentive in various dApps.
- Slashing Penalties: Validators can lose a portion of staked TON for malicious behaviors (fined 101 TON after due process), providing a strong deterrent against misbehavior.
4. Lockup Mechanisms and Unlocking Timeline
- Genesis Lockup/POW Mining: The majority of supply was subject to functional "lockup" in the POW Givers until mined out, which concluded by June 2022.
- No Formal Vesting Schedules for Investors/Team: Public disclosures do not indicate structured vesting or lockup schedules post-POW, as token allocations primarily relied on mining rather than direct sales or pre-allocated team/investor tranches, unlike other L1s.
- Validator Staking Lockup: Users staking TON (to operate/nominate validators) must lock their tokens, which are only unlocked upon ending participation or if slashed.
- Ongoing Emission Unlock: The only continual "unlock" is via network inflation; roughly 0.6% of total supply is progressively minted and distributed annually to staking participants.
5. Unlocking Time and Supply Expansion
- Historical Unlock: Major token issuance was effectively unlocked between 2020–2022 via POW Giver smart contracts.
- Future Supply Increase: From 2023 onward, all increases to circulating supply come from validator rewards associated with inflation, at a steady rate.
- No Known Cliff/Vesting Release: Unlike most projects, there are no public cliff unlocks or vesting expiration events creating supply overhangs.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Pre-mined 4.92B (96.6%) via POW; ongoing inflation (0.6%/yr)
|Allocation
|Initially mined; concentration in large wallets; validator stake
|Usage/Incentives
|Fees, staking rewards, dApp utility, slashing penalties
|Lockup
|POW Giver mining period (2020–2022); validator staking lockup
|Unlocking
|Full POW unlock by 2022; ongoing minor emission to validators
Final Analysis
Toncoin’s economics are somewhat unique among major L1 blockchains. The initial near-total pre-mine through public mining contracts created wide—even if sometimes concentrated—open-market access. Subsequent supply growth is both slow and predictable due to modest inflation, which rewards the validator set and participants in staking.
-
Strengths:
- Predictable, low inflation.
- No significant cliff unlocks or vesting risks post-2022.
- Skew toward community/POW-based initial distribution.
-
Risks/Weaknesses:
- Significant supply concentration in a small set of wallets.
- Limited transparency on original wallet owners and provenance.
- No formalized vesting for founders/team—reliance on social trust.
-
Strategic Implications:
- Token holders face limited near-term dilution beyond staking emissions.
- Supply concentration—while not unusual in young L1s—warrants ongoing scrutiny for governance centralization or exchange liquidity shocks.
Toncoin’s approach emphasizes validator and user participation, ecosystem utility, and slow, steady growth—though centralization risks bear ongoing monitoring.
Tokenómica de TONCOIN (TON): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de TONCOIN (TON) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens TON que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens TON que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de TON ¡explora el precio en vivo del token TON!
