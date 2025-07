Información de Splintershards (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) is a new cryptocurrency governance token which will be integrated into the Splinterlands game in order to provide increasing levels of decision-making ability and control over the product to the player-base, asset owners, and other stakeholders.

Sitio web oficial: https://splinterlands.com Whitepaper: https://sps.splinterlands.com Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0x1633b7157e7638c4d6593436111bf125ee74703f