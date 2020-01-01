Tokenómica de SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch & Initial Mint: SHIB is an ERC-20 token launched on Ethereum in July 2020 with an initial total supply of 1 quadrillion tokens.
- Initial Distribution: At launch, 50% (~500 trillion SHIB) was locked in a Uniswap SHIB-ETH liquidity pool; the other 50% was sent to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who subsequently burned 90% of that portion, permanently removing over 410 trillion tokens from circulation (about 41% of supply as of Jan. 2024).
- Burn Mechanisms: Ongoing community-driven burns and an anticipated automatic burn feature on Shibarium (the Shiba Inu Layer 2) contribute to ongoing supply reduction, with periodic large-scale burns through on-chain mechanisms and the Burn Portal.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-sale or VC Allocation: SHIB's launch was notably devoid of venture capital or pre-sale allocations. Instead, tokens were available via:
- Acquiring liquidity on Uniswap from inception
- Purchasing on CEXs/DEXs post-listing
- No Team or Foundation Allocation: Tokens were not directly allocated to team members or insiders, reinforcing its “fair launch” meme ethos.
Purpose and Intended Utility
- Decentralized Finance (DeFi): SHIB underpins the broader Shiba ecosystem and serves several core purposes:
- Staking (“Bury”): Stake SHIB to receive xSHIB; stakers earn a share of swap fees (paid in ETH) and inflationary BONE rewards (the governance token).
- Liquidity Provision (“Dig”): Provide liquidity to pools to earn transaction fees, both via SHIB and LP tokens.
- Yield Farming: Stake LP tokens (“Woof”) to earn further BONE rewards.
- Token Burn Rewards: Users can burn SHIB via the Burn Portal, earning RYOSHI rewards.
- ShibaSwap Exchange: SHIB is used as the utility token in ShibaSwap, the protocol’s DEX, as well as within metaverse, gaming, and NFT initiatives in the ecosystem.
Incentive Mechanism
- Rewards Structure:
- Liquidity Providers: Earn transaction fees and BONE rewards; incentive to enhance liquidity.
- Stakers: Receive swap fees and BONE rewards; incentivizes long-term holding and platform engagement.
- Burn Participation: Users who burn SHIB through the Burn Portal may earn RYOSHI or other reward tokens, driving participation in deflationary efforts.
- Engagement in Governance: Although SHIB is not itself a governance token (BONE is), holding SHIB is closely tied to engagement and utility within the ecosystem (via staking, yield, and burns).
Lock Up Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- No Traditional Lockup or Vesting: Unlike traditional projects with structured token vesting or timed unlocks tied to allocations (e.g., to team or investors), SHIB’s circulating supply depends on:
- Initial Uniswap liquidity lock (at launch)
- Ongoing burns
- Staking Lockup: Staking (“Burying”) SHIB on ShibaSwap incurs a time lock—users need to lock their tokens for a minimum period to receive the full spectrum of staking rewards, creating incentives to reduce immediate sell pressure.
- No Scheduled Unlock Events: There is no public record of large scheduled unlocks or vesting cliffs; all tokens (outside those burned) circulate freely, except for voluntarily staked or liquidity-provided amounts.
Key Historical and Current Data Points
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000 (1 quadrillion)
- Burned (as of Jan 2024): 410+ trillion (41% of supply)
- Liquidity Pool Lock (July 2020): 500 trillion (50% of supply)
- Ongoing Incentives: Rewards for staking, liquidity provision, and burning are distributed every two weeks.
Implications & Risks
- Deflation Through Burns: SHIB’s supply mechanism is distinguished by aggressive burning, which, combined with lack of VC and team vesting unlocks, aims for steady deflation and community control rather than dilution risk.
- Community-Driven Model: Lacks structures for centralized reserves or foundation grants; resilience depends on grassroots engagement and ecosystem development.
- Ecosystem Reliance: SHIB’s economic value is heavily linked to ShibaSwap and broader ecosystem usage, rather than native protocol fees or infrastructure demand.
Limitations & Counterpoints
- No Scheduled Unlock Data: Unlike many DeFi projects, SHIB does not feature detailed, scheduled unlocks or vesting—this eliminates some transparency common to “typical” token distributions but avoids overhang risks.
- Burn Implementation Uncertainty: As of early 2024, there were plans for automatic Shibarium-based burns, but exact operational status and effectiveness remain somewhat opaque.
Conclusion
SHIB’s tokenomics are shaped by meme coin origins, a radically decentralized launch, aggressive and ongoing supply burns, and utility within a fast-evolving DeFi and community ecosystem. It eschews traditional lockups and team allocations for a purely organic, incentive-driven model with rewards for ecosystem participation distributed through staking, yielding, and burn mechanisms.
