Información de USD1 (USD1)

USD1 is a fiat-backed digital asset, designed to maintain a 1:1 equivalence with the U.S. dollar. Launched in April 2025 by World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a financial technology firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, USD1 aims to streamline digital transactions by providing seamless fungibility between fiat currency and digital assets. To ensure transparency and trust, its reserves are held by BitGo, a California-based provider of cryptocurrency custody services. Initially, USD1 is issued on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks, with plans to expand to other blockchains in the future.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/address/0x8d0d000ee44948fc98c9b98a4fa4921476f08b0d