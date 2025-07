Información de ROCKI (ROCKI)

ROCKI is a next-generation music NFT and music streaming service, designed to solve some of the most fundamental problems of the music industry. Powered by the ROCKI token, it is the first platform that rewards both the artists for their streams and the listeners for their participation.

Sitio web oficial: https://rocki.com Whitepaper: https://rocki.app/file/rocki_whitepaper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/address/0xff44b937788215eca197baaf9af69dbdc214aa04