Información de BSA Project (BSA)

BSA stands for Building Solar Accounts, which refers to a system where solar panels are installed on buildings and generate clean energy. The concept is to provide a way for building owners to finance the installation of solar panels through cryptocurrency investments. This innovative approach not only makes solar energy accessible to more buildings, but also helps to reduce carbon emissions and reliance on traditional energy sources.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.bsa-academy.net/ Whitepaper: https://www.bsa-academy.net/_files/ugd/489e47_467578fac6424c61b2e29f7047886942.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://basescan.org/token/0xf0333061d8ff799f6cedb748e06a2c9db9ffc20a