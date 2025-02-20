Tokenómica de Pi Network (PI)
Información de Pi Network (PI)
Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built on its blockchain ecosystem. Pi has over 60 million engaged users with over 19 million identity-verified (through its native KYC solution) and over 10 million migrated to its Mainnet.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Pi Network (PI)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Pi Network (PI), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Pi Network (PI)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens PI. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
Overview
Pi Network is a decentralized cryptocurrency project enabling users to mine Pi tokens with minimal energy via mobile devices. The Open Network phase, active since February 20, 2025, has accelerated integration with other blockchains and external systems, pushing Pi's evolution from a closed ecosystem to a broader, utility-driven network.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Mobile Mining: Pi's issuance is primarily based on a mobile “mining” process where users earn tokens through app engagement and network contributions.
- Time-Decay Issuance: The mining rate reduces periodically as key network milestones are reached, with higher rates in early network phases to encourage adoption and network security. As the user base expands and milestones are hit (such as phase transitions), the mining rate for all users decreases, following a pre-defined, gradually declining schedule.
- Recent Supply Data: As of late May 2025, the total supply is just over 11.16 billion Pi tokens (rising incrementally—see below for trend).
2. Allocation Mechanism
Pi's allocation is designed to balance network incentives, builder development, ecosystem resilience, and strategic reserves. The typical allocation breakdown (based on latest disclosed plans and analogous decentralized projects) follows four primary buckets:
- Pi Core Team: Reserved for development, maintenance, and future strategic operations.
- Pioneers (Users): The largest portion, allocated directly to mobile miners based on engagement, referrals, and network trust verification.
- Ecosystem and Developer Rewards: Set aside for app developers, dApp ecosystem growth, and community initiatives supporting ecosystem adoption.
- Reserves/Treasury: Allocated for future strategic partnerships, incentives, and network security.
Note: The Pi Network has not yet made public a detailed percentage breakdown, but the mechanics aim to mirror the philosophy above. No centralized pre-mine or private sale allocation is claimed by the team.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transactional Utility: Pi tokens can be used for payments, in-app/on-chain applications, and peer-to-peer transactions, especially since the Open Network phase allows external connectivity.
- Network Contribution: Users are incentivized to act as Validators, Ambassadors, or Contributors earning additional Pi for network security and expansion.
- Developer Incentives: App developers can earn Pi for building and maintaining dApps within the Pi ecosystem—rewarded from the developer allocation bucket.
- Ecosystem Building: Special programs grant seed capital to projects and community activities in Pi, paid out in Pi tokens.
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- User Lockup Requirements: During Mainnet migration, users moving Pi from the app (testnet) to Mainnet are given options (and sometimes requirements) to voluntarily lock up a portion of their mined tokens. The lock-up rate can be user-selected, with a minimum and maximum time and percentage, contributing to network security and reduced immediate sell pressure.
- Developer/Team Vesting: Core Team and Ecosystem funds are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, gradually unlocking in line with network milestones to ensure alignment and minimize dumping risk.
- No Forced Early Unlocks: All major unlock events are either milestone/phase-triggered or based on defined vesting/lock-up terms, with no arbitrary or admin-triggered early unlocks.
5. Unlocking Schedule and Timing
- Supply Growth: The Pi total supply increases marginally, tracking new mining and unlock events. For instance, between May 22 and May 29, 2025, total supply rose from 11.10 billion to 11.16 billion Pi.
- User Token Unlock: Users’ voluntarily locked balances become available per their chosen schedules—typically ranging from 6 to 36 months. Network- or ecosystem-allocated tokens (Core Team, developer incentives) follow hard-coded vesting or milestone-based release schedules—annual or biannual in nature.
- Long-Term Approach: The unlock calendar is intentionally drawn out over several years, with large-scale unlock events usually tied to network maturity milestones.
6. Design Considerations and Implications
- The tokenomics strongly favor distribution to active participants, incentivizing long-term holding and contribution over short-term speculation.
- Voluntary lock-up options and slow multi-year unlocks help prevent supply shocks and maintain market stability as the Open Network grows.
- Lack of clear, publicly disclosed allocation percentages or unlock tables is a limitation compared to more transparent Web3 projects, but the model clearly prioritizes grassroots growth and usage.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Strategy/Details
|Issuance
|Mobile mining with time-decay rates
|Allocation
|Pioneers (users), Core Team, Developers, Reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|App payments, network rewards, developer incentives
|Lock-up
|User-selected lock duration; team/dev vesting
|Unlocking
|Per vesting/milestones, gradual supply increase; user-controlled locks
8. Recent Supply Trend
The supply curve for Pi between May 22 and May 29, 2025, shows a steady increase, reflecting ongoing distribution through mining and scheduled unlocks:
- May 22, 2025: 11.10 billion
- May 29, 2025: 11.16 billion
This measured growth stresses the network’s focus on sustainable issuance, security, and healthy token circulation.
Final Thoughts
Pi Network’s tokenomics emphasize broad, inclusive participation, slow and predictable supply growth, and direct alignment between network success and stakeholder rewards. While not fully transparent on every granular detail (such as fixed percentage allocation per bucket), the core mechanisms are designed to ensure stability, encourage ecosystem development, and incentivize genuine commitment over speculation.
Tokenómica de Pi Network (PI): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Pi Network (PI) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens PI que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens PI que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de PI ¡explora el precio en vivo del token PI!
