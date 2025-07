Información de Beta Token (BETA)

Beta Finance is the permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at any time is able to create a money market for any crypto asset. The protocol is live here. $BETA is Beta Finance’s native utility token and has the following current and planned functions of staking incentives, liquidity mining and governance.

Sitio web oficial: https://betafinance.org/ Whitepaper: https://betafinance.gitbook.io/betafinance/ Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0xbe1a001fe942f96eea22ba08783140b9dcc09d28