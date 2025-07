Información de BABB (BAX)

Babb is a financial blockchain platform based in London (United Kingdom) that aims to bring accessible financial services for the unbanked and under-banked. Babb's mission is to become a decentralized banking platform that leverages blockchain, AI, and biometrics technology to offer anyone in the world access to peer-to-peer financial services.

Sitio web oficial: https://getbabb.com/ Whitepaper: https://getbabb.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/BABB-Whitepaper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf920e4f3fbef5b3ad0a25017514b769bdc4ac135