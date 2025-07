Información de Alkimi (ADS)

A decentralised replacement to the inefficient legacy programmatic ad exchanges with the mission to restore the value exchange between advertisers, publishers and users. Alkimi is powered by the Hypergraph – a revolutionary blockchain technology – which allows Alkimi to provide the fastest, infinitely scalable solution with 0% fraud, minimal transaction fees and complete end to end transparency. Alkimi Exchange helps create ad products, proven to be successful by walled gardens, across the open web.

Sitio web oficial: https://alkimiexchange.com/ Whitepaper: https://t.me/Alkimi_Exchange/6533 Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3106a0a076BeDAE847652F42ef07FD58589E001f