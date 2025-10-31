WORK (WORK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00015277 24H High $ 0.00018604 All Time High $ 0.00489791 Lowest Price $ 0.00008908 Price Change (1H) -0.17% Price Change (1D) -13.50% Price Change (7D) +61.42%

WORK (WORK) real-time price is $0.00015382. Over the past 24 hours, WORK traded between a low of $ 0.00015277 and a high of $ 0.00018604, showing active market volatility. WORK's all-time high price is $ 0.00489791, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00008908.

In terms of short-term performance, WORK has changed by -0.17% over the past hour, -13.50% over 24 hours, and +61.42% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WORK (WORK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 153.08K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 153.08K Circulation Supply 1000.00M Total Supply 999,997,534.39

The current Market Cap of WORK is $ 153.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WORK is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999997534.39. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 153.08K.