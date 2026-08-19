Wingbits Price Today

The live Wingbits (WINGS) price today is $ 0.00458811, with a 2.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current WINGS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00458811 per WINGS.

Wingbits currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,521,055, with a circulating supply of 985.39M WINGS. During the last 24 hours, WINGS traded between $ 0.0045881 (low) and $ 0.00499674 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01089803, while the all-time low was $ 0.00281794.

In short-term performance, WINGS moved -1.45% in the last hour and -7.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.53K.

Wingbits (WINGS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.52M$ 4.52M $ 4.52M Volume (24H) $ 7.53K$ 7.53K $ 7.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.88M$ 45.88M $ 45.88M Circulation Supply 985.39M 985.39M 985.39M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wingbits is $ 4.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.53K. The circulating supply of WINGS is 985.39M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.88M.