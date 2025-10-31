Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 22.46 24H High $ 24.43 All Time High $ 43.51 Lowest Price $ 12.16 Price Change (1H) -1.33% Price Change (1D) -4.66% Price Change (7D) -4.65%

Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) real-time price is $22.51. Over the past 24 hours, TAVAX traded between a low of $ 22.46 and a high of $ 24.43, showing active market volatility. TAVAX's all-time high price is $ 43.51, while its all-time low price is $ 12.16.

Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.01M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.01M Circulation Supply 44.76K Total Supply 44,761.20619573753

