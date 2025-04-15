Sable Price (SABLE)
The live price of Sable (SABLE) today is 0.00345735 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 91.32K USD. SABLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sable Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sable price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 26.41M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SABLE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SABLE price information.
During today, the price change of Sable to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sable to USD was $ -0.0000212678.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sable to USD was $ -0.0006507012.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sable to USD was $ -0.001147492252600808.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000212678
|-0.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006507012
|-18.82%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001147492252600808
|-24.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sable: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+8.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Sable Finance is the #1 reformative primitive for ETH LSD-backed stablecoin on Arbitrum and BNB Chain. Our codebase enables capital efficiency and yield maximization for USDS users, whilst eliminating the liquidity cost of protocol emission to achieve frugal use of capital. What makes your project unique? Sable Finance is pioneering to give the first ever decentralized stablecoin, USDS, which accepts LSD as collateral on the BNB chain (and Arbitrum when v2 is launched). The design of our protocol is based on Liquity’s codebase, with innovative changes, such as a shared stability pool for liquidations, a multi-collateral design, governance token staking improvements and more. As the embodiment of stability and resilience, Sablecoin (USDS) emerges as the premier stablecoin free from interest rate, censorship, and custodianship. History of your project. It was first introduced to the BNB chain on March 21, marking the beginning of our journey. And our testnet went live on June 16, showcasing its potential and functionality. What’s next for your project? The beta version will be launched soon, offering essential functions of $USDS with BNB as the only accepted collateral. Users can mint the our stablecoin and enjoy features like collateral deposit, liquidation, and redemption. Following that, V2 will bring upgraded designs, higher yield optimization, and a user-friendly interface. V2 will be launched on Arbitrum and BNB Chain, using LSDfi as multi-collateral to meet market needs. What can your token be used for? $SABLE token captures system-generated borrowing and redemption fees through staking. Token holders provide liquidity to the SABLE/BNB pool on a DEX and stake LP tokens in our contract, earning LP trading fees along with borrowing and redemption fees. With the launch of v2, governance will be introduced, allowing $SABLE holders to vote on matters like collateral whitelisting, emissions direction, and parameter changes.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SABLE to VND
₫88.64991135
|1 SABLE to AUD
A$0.0054280395
|1 SABLE to GBP
￡0.0025930125
|1 SABLE to EUR
€0.003042468
|1 SABLE to USD
$0.00345735
|1 SABLE to MYR
RM0.0152469135
|1 SABLE to TRY
₺0.1314830205
|1 SABLE to JPY
¥0.4940207415
|1 SABLE to RUB
₽0.2843670375
|1 SABLE to INR
₹0.2963294685
|1 SABLE to IDR
Rp57.622476951
|1 SABLE to KRW
₩4.924995075
|1 SABLE to PHP
₱0.196584921
|1 SABLE to EGP
￡E.0.17632485
|1 SABLE to BRL
R$0.0202254975
|1 SABLE to CAD
C$0.004771143
|1 SABLE to BDT
৳0.4200334515
|1 SABLE to NGN
₦5.5494962055
|1 SABLE to UAH
₴0.142719408
|1 SABLE to VES
Bs0.24547185
|1 SABLE to PKR
Rs0.969786675
|1 SABLE to KZT
₸1.790423271
|1 SABLE to THB
฿0.115682931
|1 SABLE to TWD
NT$0.1122601545
|1 SABLE to AED
د.إ0.0126884745
|1 SABLE to CHF
Fr0.0028004535
|1 SABLE to HKD
HK$0.0267944625
|1 SABLE to MAD
.د.م0.032015061
|1 SABLE to MXN
$0.0694581615