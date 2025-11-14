What is PHOTON

Market Cap: $ 433.80K
Total Supply: $ 8.97M
Circulating Supply: $ 1.79M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.17M
All-Time High: $ 0.679355
All-Time Low: $ 0.03011794
Current Price: $ 0.242098

Photon (PHOTON) Information Sole fee token used to pay all transaction fees on the AtomOne network and is minted by burning ATONE tokens. Sole fee token used to pay all transaction fees on the AtomOne network and is minted by burning ATONE tokens. Official Website: https://atom.one/

Photon (PHOTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Photon (PHOTON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHOTON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHOTON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PHOTON's tokenomics, explore PHOTON token's live price!

