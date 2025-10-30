Photon (PHOTON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.349406 $ 0.349406 $ 0.349406 24H Low $ 0.378932 $ 0.378932 $ 0.378932 24H High 24H Low $ 0.349406$ 0.349406 $ 0.349406 24H High $ 0.378932$ 0.378932 $ 0.378932 All Time High $ 0.679355$ 0.679355 $ 0.679355 Lowest Price $ 0.03011794$ 0.03011794 $ 0.03011794 Price Change (1H) -0.27% Price Change (1D) +0.01% Price Change (7D) +8.89% Price Change (7D) +8.89%

Photon (PHOTON) real-time price is $0.35431. Over the past 24 hours, PHOTON traded between a low of $ 0.349406 and a high of $ 0.378932, showing active market volatility. PHOTON's all-time high price is $ 0.679355, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03011794.

In terms of short-term performance, PHOTON has changed by -0.27% over the past hour, +0.01% over 24 hours, and +8.89% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Photon (PHOTON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 634.75K$ 634.75K $ 634.75K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.18M$ 3.18M $ 3.18M Circulation Supply 1.79M 1.79M 1.79M Total Supply 8,967,492.0 8,967,492.0 8,967,492.0

The current Market Cap of Photon is $ 634.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PHOTON is 1.79M, with a total supply of 8967492.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.18M.