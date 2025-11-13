Swarm Network (TRUTH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Swarm Network (TRUTH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Swarm Network (TRUTH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Swarm Network (TRUTH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 289.60M $ 289.60M $ 289.60M All-Time High: $ 0.05174 $ 0.05174 $ 0.05174 All-Time Low: $ 0.010282833131671878 $ 0.010282833131671878 $ 0.010282833131671878 Current Price: $ 0.02896 $ 0.02896 $ 0.02896 Learn more about Swarm Network (TRUTH) price Buy TRUTH Now!

Swarm Network (TRUTH) Information Swarm Network is the privacy-preserving oracle layer operated by AI. We unlock the 99% of valuable data that's currently inaccessible to Web3 by turning arbitrary private data into verifiable on-chain logic in real-time without exposing it. Swarm Network is the privacy-preserving oracle layer operated by AI. We unlock the 99% of valuable data that's currently inaccessible to Web3 by turning arbitrary private data into verifiable on-chain logic in real-time without exposing it. Official Website: https://swarmnetwork.ai/ Whitepaper: https://gitbook.swarmnetwork.ai/swarm

Swarm Network (TRUTH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Swarm Network (TRUTH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRUTH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRUTH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRUTH's tokenomics, explore TRUTH token's live price!

How to Buy TRUTH Interested in adding Swarm Network (TRUTH) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy TRUTH, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy TRUTH on MEXC now! Swarm Network (TRUTH) Price History Analysing the price history of TRUTH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore TRUTH Price History now! TRUTH Price Prediction Want to know where TRUTH might be heading? Our TRUTH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TRUTH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!