Jump Tom (JUMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jump Tom (JUMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 500.00T $ 500.00T $ 500.00T Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.90K $ 26.90K $ 26.90K All-Time High: $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0000000000538 $ 0.0000000000538 $ 0.0000000000538 Learn more about Jump Tom (JUMP) price Buy JUMP Now!

Jump Tom (JUMP) Information Jump Tom is an innovative blockchain game that blends classic jumping mechanics with a Web3 economic model, deployed on the BNB Chain ecosystem. Inspired by the globally viral "Jump Jump", it enhances gameplay with AI-optimized controls and introduces decentralized PVP competition + dual-track incentives, redefining the boundaries of "Play-to-Earn." Official Website: https://www.jumptom.net Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x25bff353cdeb6b5050480d3860f02968d964f4da

Jump Tom (JUMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jump Tom (JUMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JUMP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy JUMP Interested in adding Jump Tom (JUMP) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy JUMP, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Jump Tom (JUMP) Price History Analysing the price history of JUMP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

