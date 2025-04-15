Parallel Price (PAR)
The live price of Parallel (PAR) today is 1.17 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.61M USD. PAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Parallel Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Parallel price change within the day is -0.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.24M USD
During today, the price change of Parallel to USD was $ -0.006115806834908.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Parallel to USD was $ +0.1628441100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Parallel to USD was $ +0.1844149320.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Parallel to USD was $ +0.158414734095329.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.006115806834908
|-0.52%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1628441100
|+13.92%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1844149320
|+15.76%
|90 Days
|$ +0.158414734095329
|+15.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Parallel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
-0.52%
+0.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mimo Protocol is a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) protocol deployed on Ethereum, Polygon and Fantom. The stablecoin (PAR) is decentralized (controlled by vMIMO holders), non-custodial, overcollateralized, and fully redeemable synthetic asset pegged to the Euro fiat currency.
