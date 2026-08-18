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The live TRIA price today is 0.00835 GBP.TRIA market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time TRIA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live TRIA price today is 0.00835 GBP.TRIA market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time TRIA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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TRIA Price Info

What is TRIA

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TRIA Price(TRIA)

1 TRIA to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0060955
￡0.0060955￡0.0060955
-0.47%1D
GBP
TRIA (TRIA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:03:52 (UTC+8)

TRIA Price Today

The live TRIA (TRIA) price today is ￡ 0.00835, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRIA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00835 per TRIA.

TRIA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TRIA. During the last 24 hours, TRIA traded between ￡ 0.00808 (low) and ￡ 0.00848 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TRIA moved +1.33% in the last hour and +0.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 5.92K.

TRIA (TRIA) Market Information

--
----

￡ 5.92K
￡ 5.92K￡ 5.92K

￡ 83.50M
￡ 83.50M￡ 83.50M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of TRIA is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 5.92K. The circulating supply of TRIA is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 83.50M.

TRIA Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.00808
￡ 0.00808￡ 0.00808
24H Low
￡ 0.00848
￡ 0.00848￡ 0.00848
24H High

￡ 0.00808
￡ 0.00808￡ 0.00808

￡ 0.00848
￡ 0.00848￡ 0.00848

--
----

--
----

+1.33%

-0.47%

+0.60%

+0.60%

TRIA (TRIA) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of TRIA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0000288-0.47%
30 Days￡ -0.0005-5.65%
60 Days￡ -0.01795-68.26%
90 Days￡ -0.03657-81.42%
TRIA Price Change Today

Today, TRIA recorded a change of ￡ -0.0000288 (-0.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.

TRIA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0005 (-5.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.

TRIA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TRIA saw a change of ￡ -0.01795 (-68.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

TRIA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.03657 (-81.42%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of TRIA (TRIA)?

Check out the TRIA Price History page now.

Analysis for TRIA

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate TRIA recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

TRIA market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the TRIA market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

TRIA_USDT is currently trading below the 0.008553 central zone on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.0084 lies between the S2 pivot at 0.008393 and the S1 pivot at 0.008462, placing it within a short-term support range. Both long and short positions have reached a temporary equilibrium in this narrow band, with no clear structural breakout yet observed. The MA group shows a sequence of 3–4 buy signals, while the EMA group confirms a 5–6 bullish trend direction. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, and the RSI remains at a neutral level. The fast and slow moving averages are exhibiting synchronized resonance, indicating strong momentum favoring the bulls. Volatility remains relatively stable, with short-term buying pressure dominating the market. The nearest resistance level above is the S1 pivot at 0.008462, approximately 0.7% away from the current price. A secondary resistance lies at the central zone around 0.008553. On the downside, the closest support is the S2 pivot at 0.008393, roughly 0.08% below the current price. The key reference point R1 is positioned at 0.008622. Overall, critical price levels are concentrated near the current price range.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for TRIA

TRIA (TRIA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TRIA in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
TRIA (TRIA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of TRIA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price TRIA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TRIA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking TRIA Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest TRIA in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with TRIA? Buying TRIA is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy TRIA. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your TRIA (TRIA) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and TRIA will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy TRIA (TRIA) Guide

What can you do with TRIA

Owning TRIA allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying TRIA (TRIA) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is TRIA (TRIA)

Tria is a self-custodial neobank that unifies spending, trading, and earning across all chains, without bridges, gas, or custodians. Digital money has advanced faster than the infrastructure supporting it. Stablecoins, tokenized assets, and onchain payments are now widely understood, but most people and businesses still can't use them easily. Complex steps like bridging, managing gas, and switching chains create barriers that make crypto feel slow and technical instead of simple and usable. Tria closes this gap by rebuilding how money moves onchain. It works as a self-custodial neobank for everyday users and an interoperable payments infrastructure for developers and institutions - two connected layers that make crypto work seamlessly for both consumers and enterprises.

TRIA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TRIA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official TRIA Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Binance Alpha SpotlightBNB Chain EcosystemDecentralized Finance (DeFi)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TRIA

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:03:52 (UTC+8)

TRIA (TRIA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about TRIA

TRIA USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TRIA with leverage. Explore TRIA USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade TRIA (TRIA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live TRIA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TRIA/USDT
￡0.0060955
￡0.0060955￡0.0060955
-0.47%
707.83K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TRIA-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

TRIA
TRIA
GBP
GBP

1 TRIA = 0.0060955 GBP