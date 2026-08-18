TRIA Price(TRIA)
The live TRIA (TRIA) price today is ￡ 0.00835, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRIA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00835 per TRIA.
TRIA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TRIA. During the last 24 hours, TRIA traded between ￡ 0.00808 (low) and ￡ 0.00848 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, TRIA moved +1.33% in the last hour and +0.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 5.92K.
ETH
The current Market Cap of TRIA is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 5.92K. The circulating supply of TRIA is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 83.50M.
+1.33%
-0.47%
+0.60%
+0.60%
Track the price changes of TRIA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0000288
|-0.47%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.0005
|-5.65%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.01795
|-68.26%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.03657
|-81.42%
Today, TRIA recorded a change of ￡ -0.0000288 (-0.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0005 (-5.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, TRIA saw a change of ￡ -0.01795 (-68.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.03657 (-81.42%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of TRIA (TRIA)?
Check out the TRIA Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate TRIA recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the TRIA market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
TRIA_USDT is currently trading below the 0.008553 central zone on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.0084 lies between the S2 pivot at 0.008393 and the S1 pivot at 0.008462, placing it within a short-term support range. Both long and short positions have reached a temporary equilibrium in this narrow band, with no clear structural breakout yet observed. The MA group shows a sequence of 3–4 buy signals, while the EMA group confirms a 5–6 bullish trend direction. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, and the RSI remains at a neutral level. The fast and slow moving averages are exhibiting synchronized resonance, indicating strong momentum favoring the bulls. Volatility remains relatively stable, with short-term buying pressure dominating the market. The nearest resistance level above is the S1 pivot at 0.008462, approximately 0.7% away from the current price. A secondary resistance lies at the central zone around 0.008553. On the downside, the closest support is the S2 pivot at 0.008393, roughly 0.08% below the current price. The key reference point R1 is positioned at 0.008622. Overall, critical price levels are concentrated near the current price range.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of TRIA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Tria is a self-custodial neobank that unifies spending, trading, and earning across all chains, without bridges, gas, or custodians. Digital money has advanced faster than the infrastructure supporting it. Stablecoins, tokenized assets, and onchain payments are now widely understood, but most people and businesses still can't use them easily. Complex steps like bridging, managing gas, and switching chains create barriers that make crypto feel slow and technical instead of simple and usable. Tria closes this gap by rebuilding how money moves onchain. It works as a self-custodial neobank for everyday users and an interoperable payments infrastructure for developers and institutions - two connected layers that make crypto work seamlessly for both consumers and enterprises.
For a more in-depth understanding of TRIA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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