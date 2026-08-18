TRIA Price Today

The live TRIA (TRIA) price today is ￡ 0.00835, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRIA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00835 per TRIA.

TRIA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TRIA. During the last 24 hours, TRIA traded between ￡ 0.00808 (low) and ￡ 0.00848 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TRIA moved +1.33% in the last hour and +0.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 5.92K.

TRIA (TRIA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 5.92K￡ 5.92K ￡ 5.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 83.50M￡ 83.50M ￡ 83.50M Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of TRIA is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 5.92K. The circulating supply of TRIA is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 83.50M.