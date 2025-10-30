Omnipair (OMFG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.556595 $ 0.556595 $ 0.556595 24H Low $ 0.686578 $ 0.686578 $ 0.686578 24H High 24H Low $ 0.556595$ 0.556595 $ 0.556595 24H High $ 0.686578$ 0.686578 $ 0.686578 All Time High $ 1.86$ 1.86 $ 1.86 Lowest Price $ 0.335642$ 0.335642 $ 0.335642 Price Change (1H) -3.96% Price Change (1D) -11.74% Price Change (7D) -0.25% Price Change (7D) -0.25%

Omnipair (OMFG) real-time price is $0.605464. Over the past 24 hours, OMFG traded between a low of $ 0.556595 and a high of $ 0.686578, showing active market volatility. OMFG's all-time high price is $ 1.86, while its all-time low price is $ 0.335642.

In terms of short-term performance, OMFG has changed by -3.96% over the past hour, -11.74% over 24 hours, and -0.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Omnipair (OMFG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.26M$ 7.26M $ 7.26M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.26M$ 7.26M $ 7.26M Circulation Supply 12.00M 12.00M 12.00M Total Supply 11,999,979.300138 11,999,979.300138 11,999,979.300138

The current Market Cap of Omnipair is $ 7.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OMFG is 12.00M, with a total supply of 11999979.300138. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.26M.