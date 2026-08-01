Hydro Protocol Price Today

The live Hydro Protocol (HDRO) price today is $ 0, with a 1.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current HDRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HDRO.

Hydro Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 419,514, with a circulating supply of 487.65M HDRO. During the last 24 hours, HDRO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.507996, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HDRO moved +2.09% in the last hour and -5.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.34.

Hydro Protocol (HDRO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 419.51K$ 419.51K $ 419.51K Volume (24H) $ 59.34$ 59.34 $ 59.34 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 860.27K$ 860.27K $ 860.27K Circulation Supply 487.65M 487.65M 487.65M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hydro Protocol is $ 419.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.34. The circulating supply of HDRO is 487.65M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 860.27K.