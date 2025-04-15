Exactly Protocol Price (EXA)
The live price of Exactly Protocol (EXA) today is 0.696608 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.01M USD. EXA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Exactly Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Exactly Protocol price change within the day is -1.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.89M USD
Get real-time price updates of the EXA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EXA price information.
During today, the price change of Exactly Protocol to USD was $ -0.013860494186635.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Exactly Protocol to USD was $ -0.1655632413.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Exactly Protocol to USD was $ +0.5744207276.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Exactly Protocol to USD was $ +0.51663030138988347.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.013860494186635
|-1.95%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1655632413
|-23.76%
|60 Days
|$ +0.5744207276
|+82.46%
|90 Days
|$ +0.51663030138988347
|+287.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of Exactly Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.06%
-1.95%
-14.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Exactly is a decentralized and open-source DeFi protocol that allows users to exchange the value of their crypto assets through deposits easily and borrows with variable and fixed interest rates. What makes your project unique? Unlike other fixed rate protocols that determine fixed rates based on the price of various maturity tokens, Exactly Protocol is the first to determine fixed rates based on the utilization rate of pools with different maturity dates. This means the protocol does not need a custom AMM to trade maturity tokens; it only needs a variable rate pool that consistently provides liquidity to the different fixed rate pools. History of your project: Exactly Protocol was started in July 2021, launched to Ethereum Mainnet in November 2022, and to Optimism in March 2023 by a team of stakeholders with software, economics, finance, and math expertise. Exactly was funded by long-term capital partners with a track record of alignment with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Some of our current investors are Kazsek, BairesDAO, NXTP, Newtopia, Kain Warwick (Co-Founder of Synthetix), Esteban Ordano (Co-Founder of Decentraland), Matias Woloski (Co-Founder of Auth0), Daedalus among others. What’s next for your project? Continue growing following Optimism’s Superchain approach and partner with web3 projects and web2 fintech in the long term to bring the benefits of Defi to the end-user. What can your token be used for? (Utility, NOT tokenomics) The EXA token serves as the governance token of Exactly Protocol, granting holders the right to vote on proposals for changes and upgrades in the protocol. EXA holders will wield power over the Exactly Protocol’s treasury, risk management, and smart contract upgrades.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
