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The live Rayls price today is 0.001572 GBP.RLS market cap is 2,358,000 GBP. Track real-time RLS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Rayls price today is 0.001572 GBP.RLS market cap is 2,358,000 GBP. Track real-time RLS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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RLS Price Info

What is RLS

RLS Whitepaper

RLS Official Website

RLS Tokenomics

RLS Price Forecast

RLS History

RLS Buying Guide

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Rayls Price(RLS)

1 RLS to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00114756
￡0.00114756￡0.00114756
-2.42%1D
GBP
Rayls (RLS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:29:46 (UTC+8)

Rayls Price Today

The live Rayls (RLS) price today is ￡ 0.001572, with a 2.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current RLS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001572 per RLS.

Rayls currently ranks #1304 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.36M, with a circulating supply of 1.50B RLS. During the last 24 hours, RLS traded between ￡ 0.001539 (low) and ￡ 0.001636 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0512279180509529697, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0015951615484244789.

In short-term performance, RLS moved +0.06% in the last hour and -10.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 64.75K.

Rayls (RLS) Market Information

No.1304

￡ 2.36M
￡ 2.36M￡ 2.36M

￡ 64.75K
￡ 64.75K￡ 64.75K

￡ 15.72M
￡ 15.72M￡ 15.72M

1.50B
1.50B 1.50B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

9,971,791,866.8247195
9,971,791,866.8247195 9,971,791,866.8247195

15.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Rayls is ￡ 2.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 64.75K. The circulating supply of RLS is 1.50B, with a total supply of 9971791866.8247195. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 15.72M.

Rayls Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.001539
￡ 0.001539￡ 0.001539
24H Low
￡ 0.001636
￡ 0.001636￡ 0.001636
24H High

￡ 0.001539
￡ 0.001539￡ 0.001539

￡ 0.001636
￡ 0.001636￡ 0.001636

￡ 0.0512279180509529697
￡ 0.0512279180509529697￡ 0.0512279180509529697

￡ 0.0015951615484244789
￡ 0.0015951615484244789￡ 0.0015951615484244789

+0.06%

-2.42%

-10.23%

-10.23%

Rayls (RLS) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Rayls for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00002846-2.42%
30 Days￡ -0.000505-24.32%
60 Days￡ -0.000818-34.23%
90 Days￡ -0.003356-68.11%
Rayls Price Change Today

Today, RLS recorded a change of ￡ -0.00002846 (-2.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Rayls 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.000505 (-24.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Rayls 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RLS saw a change of ￡ -0.000818 (-34.23%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Rayls 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.003356 (-68.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Rayls (RLS)?

Check out the Rayls Price History page now.

Analysis for Rayls

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Rayls recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Rayls market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the RLS market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Oversold< 30Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

RLS_USDT is trading at the 0.001577 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains above the central pivot point of 0.001565. Currently, the price is below the R1 resistance level of 0.001582. According to the pivot system, the price is confined between the central pivot and the first resistance level. Both the moving average (MA) and exponential moving average (EMA) are aligned in a bullish configuration, indicating a buy signal. Consistency among technical indicators suggests that the short-term bullish structure remains intact. However, the MACD has generated a death cross signal, while the RSI is currently in oversold territory. A divergence pattern has emerged between the fast and slow moving averages, and the momentum distribution appears fragmented. Volatility remains stable at its current level. Buying pressure is confirmed near the moving averages, but momentum indicators suggest downward pressure persists. As a result, bulls and bears are locked in a tight battle around the current price level. The immediate resistance lies at 0.001582, just 0.000005 away from the current price. The nearest support is located at the central pivot point of 0.001565, approximately 0.000012 away. The farther reference support is at the S1 level of 0.001545, while the distant reference resistance stands at the R2 level of 0.001602. Key price levels are densely clustered along the upper and lower boundaries of the current trading range.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Rayls's prices?

Rayls (RLS) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market demand and supply dynamics
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment
4. Bitcoin and major altcoin price movements
5. Project development updates and roadmap progress
6. Partnership announcements and adoption news
7. Regulatory developments affecting crypto markets
8. Community engagement and social media activity
9. Technical analysis patterns and chart formations
10. General economic conditions and investor risk appetite

Why do people want to know Rayls's price today?

People want to know Rayls (RLS) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, monitoring portfolio value, timing market entry/exit points, assessing profit/loss on holdings, comparing performance against other cryptocurrencies, and staying updated on market trends.

Price Prediction for Rayls

Rayls (RLS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RLS in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rayls (RLS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rayls could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rayls will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RLS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rayls Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Rayls in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Rayls? Buying RLS is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Rayls. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Rayls (RLS) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Rayls will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Rayls (RLS) Guide

What can you do with Rayls

Owning Rayls allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Rayls (RLS) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Rayls (RLS)

Rayls is a modular financial market blockchain ecosystem that integrates the compliance, privacy, and governance of traditional finance (TradFi) with the programmability and liquidity of decentralised finance (DeFi). Rayls technology combines institutional Privacy Nodes, permissioned Private Networks, and a permissionless L1 Public Chain, secured by Ethereum trust anchors to enable scalable and compliant tokenisation of financial assets

Rayls Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Rayls, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Rayls Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Binance Alpha SpotlightBNB Chain EcosystemEthereum Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rayls

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:29:46 (UTC+8)

Rayls (RLS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Rayls

RLS USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RLS with leverage. Explore RLS USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Rayls (RLS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Rayls price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RLS/USDT
￡0.00114975
￡0.00114975￡0.00114975
-2.11%
40.64M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RLS-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

RLS
RLS
GBP
GBP

1 RLS = 0.00114756 GBP