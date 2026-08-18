Rayls Price(RLS)
The live Rayls (RLS) price today is ￡ 0.001572, with a 2.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current RLS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001572 per RLS.
Rayls currently ranks #1304 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.36M, with a circulating supply of 1.50B RLS. During the last 24 hours, RLS traded between ￡ 0.001539 (low) and ￡ 0.001636 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0512279180509529697, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0015951615484244789.
In short-term performance, RLS moved +0.06% in the last hour and -10.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 64.75K.
No.1304
15.00%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Rayls is ￡ 2.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 64.75K. The circulating supply of RLS is 1.50B, with a total supply of 9971791866.8247195. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 15.72M.
+0.06%
-2.42%
-10.23%
-10.23%
Track the price changes of Rayls for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.00002846
|-2.42%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.000505
|-24.32%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.000818
|-34.23%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.003356
|-68.11%
Today, RLS recorded a change of ￡ -0.00002846 (-2.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.000505 (-24.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, RLS saw a change of ￡ -0.000818 (-34.23%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.003356 (-68.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Rayls (RLS)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Rayls recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the RLS market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Price < Lower Band
|Touching or breaking lower band
|Entering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
|RSI (14)
|Oversold
|< 30
|Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
RLS_USDT is trading at the 0.001577 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains above the central pivot point of 0.001565. Currently, the price is below the R1 resistance level of 0.001582. According to the pivot system, the price is confined between the central pivot and the first resistance level. Both the moving average (MA) and exponential moving average (EMA) are aligned in a bullish configuration, indicating a buy signal. Consistency among technical indicators suggests that the short-term bullish structure remains intact. However, the MACD has generated a death cross signal, while the RSI is currently in oversold territory. A divergence pattern has emerged between the fast and slow moving averages, and the momentum distribution appears fragmented. Volatility remains stable at its current level. Buying pressure is confirmed near the moving averages, but momentum indicators suggest downward pressure persists. As a result, bulls and bears are locked in a tight battle around the current price level. The immediate resistance lies at 0.001582, just 0.000005 away from the current price. The nearest support is located at the central pivot point of 0.001565, approximately 0.000012 away. The farther reference support is at the S1 level of 0.001545, while the distant reference resistance stands at the R2 level of 0.001602. Key price levels are densely clustered along the upper and lower boundaries of the current trading range.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Rayls could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Rayls is a modular financial market blockchain ecosystem that integrates the compliance, privacy, and governance of traditional finance (TradFi) with the programmability and liquidity of decentralised finance (DeFi). Rayls technology combines institutional Privacy Nodes, permissioned Private Networks, and a permissionless L1 Public Chain, secured by Ethereum trust anchors to enable scalable and compliant tokenisation of financial assets
For a more in-depth understanding of Rayls, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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