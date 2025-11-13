What is REX33

Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.07M $ 8.07M $ 8.07M Total Supply: $ 80.14M $ 80.14M $ 80.14M Circulating Supply: $ 80.14M $ 80.14M $ 80.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.07M $ 8.07M $ 8.07M All-Time High: $ 0.583351 $ 0.583351 $ 0.583351 All-Time Low: $ 0.082502 $ 0.082502 $ 0.082502 Current Price: $ 0.100665 $ 0.100665 $ 0.100665

Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) Information Official Website: https://www.etherex.finance/

Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of REX33 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REX33 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand REX33's tokenomics, explore REX33 token's live price!

REX33 Price Prediction Want to know where REX33 might be heading? Our REX33 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

