Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) Price Information (USD)

Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) real-time price is $0.19806. Over the past 24 hours, REX33 traded between a low of $ 0.181007 and a high of $ 0.198039, showing active market volatility. REX33's all-time high price is $ 0.583351, while its all-time low price is $ 0.179033.

In terms of short-term performance, REX33 has changed by +9.23% over the past hour, +8.68% over 24 hours, and -17.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Etherex Liquid Staking Token is $ 17.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REX33 is 86.47M, with a total supply of 86471710.58114088. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.12M.