AntVerse is where AI meets gaming and the metaverse. AI x Gaming x Metaverse — all building the AntVerse. You bring the spark — a story, a concept, a vision. We bring the engine — an AI that turns it into a game. The result? A playable microverse — your very own Ant Nest. But it doesn’t stop there. Each Ant Nest connects. Expands. Evolves. Together, we build AntVerse — a living, breathing digital colony. Key Features: AI Game Builder, Modular Game Rooms (Ant Nests), Scalable Metaverse Architecture, Live Creation Loop, Powered by $ANT.