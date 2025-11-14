BNBird (BIRD) Tokenomics
BNBird (BIRD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BNBird (BIRD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BNBird (BIRD) Information
BNBird is an innovative NFT-Fi aggregation platform built on BNB Chain, designed to unlock fresh value for digital collectors and DeFi fans. Here, NFT collectibles meet DeFi—stake, lend, or use your NFTs to unlock rewards and new opportunities, all in one playful, easy-to-use ecosystem. With BNBird, you can explore and trade across multiple NFT marketplaces, discover rare birds, and find unique assets without ever leaving the platform. Your NFT birds can even go to work for you—add them to liquidity pools, earn incentives, and boost NFT trading across the chain. Everything is community-driven: join events, help shape upgrades, and co-create the future with fellow bird lovers and DeFi builders. As the first NFT-Fi aggregator on BNB Chain, BNBird empowers you to unlock the full potential of your NFTs and help grow the next chapter of the Web3 birdverse. Collect, play, earn—and soar with the flock!
BNBird (BIRD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BNBird (BIRD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BIRD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BIRD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BNBird (BIRD) Price History
Analysing the price history of BIRD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
BIRD Price Prediction
Want to know where BIRD might be heading? Our BIRD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
