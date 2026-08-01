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The live Elixir price today is 0.00111382 USD.ELX market cap is 489,028 USD. Track real-time ELX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Elixir price today is 0.00111382 USD.ELX market cap is 489,028 USD. Track real-time ELX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Elixir Price (ELX)

Unlisted

1 ELX to USD Live Price:

$0.00111378
$0.00111378$0.00111378
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Elixir (ELX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:11:07 (UTC+8)

Elixir Price Today

The live Elixir (ELX) price today is $ 0.00111382, with a 1.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00111382 per ELX.

Elixir currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 489,028, with a circulating supply of 439.06M ELX. During the last 24 hours, ELX traded between $ 0.00110865 (low) and $ 0.00114556 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.73515, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ELX moved +0.02% in the last hour and +8.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 441.83.

Elixir (ELX) Market Information

$ 489.03K
$ 489.03K$ 489.03K

$ 441.83
$ 441.83$ 441.83

$ 1.11M
$ 1.11M$ 1.11M

439.06M
439.06M 439.06M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Elixir is $ 489.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 441.83. The circulating supply of ELX is 439.06M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.11M.

Elixir Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00110865
$ 0.00110865$ 0.00110865
24H Low
$ 0.00114556
$ 0.00114556$ 0.00114556
24H High

$ 0.00110865
$ 0.00110865$ 0.00110865

$ 0.00114556
$ 0.00114556$ 0.00114556

$ 0.73515
$ 0.73515$ 0.73515

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.02%

-1.47%

+8.21%

+8.21%

Elixir (ELX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Elixir to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Elixir to USD was $ -0.0001246396.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Elixir to USD was $ -0.0003573613.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Elixir to USD was $ +0.0000000171595083234.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.47%
30 Days$ -0.0001246396-11.19%
60 Days$ -0.0003573613-32.08%
90 Days$ +0.0000000171595083234+0.00%

Price Prediction for Elixir

Elixir (ELX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ELX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Elixir (ELX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Elixir could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Elixir will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ELX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Elixir Price Prediction.

What is Elixir (ELX)

The Elixir network is a new primitive, purpose-built to power the next generation of institutional liquidity. Elixir powers deUSD – a fully collateralized, yield-bearing synthetic dollar.

Elixir is the most widely adopted network by RWAs: exclusively bringing funds from BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and others to DeFi for the first time through deUSD. The Elixir network is secured by 30,000+ global validators.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Elixir

What is the current price of Elixir?

Trading at £0.0008209576001863200000, Elixir has shown a price movement of -1.47% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact ELX's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 439061385.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Elixir?

Its market capitalization is £360445.36218052800000, ranking #3322 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

ELX recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between £0.0008171469747774000000 and £0.0008443520393505600000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Elixir fit within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Stablecoin Issuer,RWA Protocol category?

As a Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Stablecoin Issuer,RWA Protocol token, ELX competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Elixir

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:11:07 (UTC+8)

Elixir (ELX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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