Elixir Price Today

The live Elixir (ELX) price today is $ 0.00111382, with a 1.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00111382 per ELX.

Elixir currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 489,028, with a circulating supply of 439.06M ELX. During the last 24 hours, ELX traded between $ 0.00110865 (low) and $ 0.00114556 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.73515, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ELX moved +0.02% in the last hour and +8.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 441.83.

Elixir (ELX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 489.03K$ 489.03K $ 489.03K Volume (24H) $ 441.83$ 441.83 $ 441.83 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.11M$ 1.11M $ 1.11M Circulation Supply 439.06M 439.06M 439.06M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Elixir is $ 489.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 441.83. The circulating supply of ELX is 439.06M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.11M.