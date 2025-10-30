DROP (DROP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 5.42 $ 5.42 $ 5.42 24H Low $ 6.85 $ 6.85 $ 6.85 24H High 24H Low $ 5.42$ 5.42 $ 5.42 24H High $ 6.85$ 6.85 $ 6.85 All Time High $ 19.91$ 19.91 $ 19.91 Lowest Price $ 1.73$ 1.73 $ 1.73 Price Change (1H) -0.57% Price Change (1D) -20.08% Price Change (7D) -11.01% Price Change (7D) -11.01%

DROP (DROP) real-time price is $5.43. Over the past 24 hours, DROP traded between a low of $ 5.42 and a high of $ 6.85, showing active market volatility. DROP's all-time high price is $ 19.91, while its all-time low price is $ 1.73.

In terms of short-term performance, DROP has changed by -0.57% over the past hour, -20.08% over 24 hours, and -11.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DROP (DROP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.35M$ 5.35M $ 5.35M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.35M$ 5.35M $ 5.35M Circulation Supply 989.17K 989.17K 989.17K Total Supply 989,172.102327 989,172.102327 989,172.102327

The current Market Cap of DROP is $ 5.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DROP is 989.17K, with a total supply of 989172.102327. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.35M.