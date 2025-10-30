Developer Camp (DEVELOPER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00216346 $ 0.00216346 $ 0.00216346 24H Low $ 0.00282508 $ 0.00282508 $ 0.00282508 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00216346$ 0.00216346 $ 0.00216346 24H High $ 0.00282508$ 0.00282508 $ 0.00282508 All Time High $ 0.00934615$ 0.00934615 $ 0.00934615 Lowest Price $ 0.00026444$ 0.00026444 $ 0.00026444 Price Change (1H) -0.47% Price Change (1D) -23.78% Price Change (7D) +51.60% Price Change (7D) +51.60%

Developer Camp (DEVELOPER) real-time price is $0.0021532. Over the past 24 hours, DEVELOPER traded between a low of $ 0.00216346 and a high of $ 0.00282508, showing active market volatility. DEVELOPER's all-time high price is $ 0.00934615, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00026444.

In terms of short-term performance, DEVELOPER has changed by -0.47% over the past hour, -23.78% over 24 hours, and +51.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Developer Camp (DEVELOPER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.07M$ 2.07M $ 2.07M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.07M$ 2.07M $ 2.07M Circulation Supply 959.28M 959.28M 959.28M Total Supply 959,278,938.797407 959,278,938.797407 959,278,938.797407

The current Market Cap of Developer Camp is $ 2.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEVELOPER is 959.28M, with a total supply of 959278938.797407. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.07M.