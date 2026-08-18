AIXDROP Price Today

The live AIXDROP (AIXDROP) price today is ￡ 0.0001848, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIXDROP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0001848 per AIXDROP.

AIXDROP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AIXDROP. During the last 24 hours, AIXDROP traded between ￡ 0.00018328 (low) and ￡ 0.00019139 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AIXDROP moved +0.09% in the last hour and +0.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 390.78K.

AIXDROP (AIXDROP) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 390.78K￡ 390.78K ￡ 390.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.85M￡ 1.85M ￡ 1.85M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of AIXDROP is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 390.78K. The circulating supply of AIXDROP is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.85M.