Decrypting (DCRYPT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00286724 24H High $ 0.00318334 All Time High $ 0.01196398 Lowest Price $ 0.00271012 Price Change (1H) -0.22% Price Change (1D) -1.16% Price Change (7D) -10.03%

Decrypting (DCRYPT) real-time price is $0.0028673. Over the past 24 hours, DCRYPT traded between a low of $ 0.00286724 and a high of $ 0.00318334, showing active market volatility. DCRYPT's all-time high price is $ 0.01196398, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00271012.

In terms of short-term performance, DCRYPT has changed by -0.22% over the past hour, -1.16% over 24 hours, and -10.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Decrypting (DCRYPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 151.21K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 287.54K Circulation Supply 52.59M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Decrypting is $ 151.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DCRYPT is 52.59M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 287.54K.