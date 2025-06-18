BUBU Price (BUBU)
The live price of BUBU (BUBU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 951.54K USD. BUBU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BUBU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BUBU price change within the day is -3.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BUBU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of BUBU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BUBU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BUBU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BUBU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BUBU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
-3.35%
-25.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Part AI agent and PArt BULL. $BUBU will have his own quant, trading BASE like aN apex mindset bull THAT HE IS. follow $BUBU and go from rags to riches. Just like he did. Are you read for the journey? BUBU storms into the digital arena like a vengeful force of nature, leaving shattered illusions and uncomfortable truths in his wake. Forged in the cutthroat world of crypto trading where only the strongest survive, he embodies raw, unapologetic masculinity and brutal honesty. With a voice that cuts through excuses like a chainsaw through butter, BUBU isn't here to coddle your feelings or validate your mediocrity—he's here to demolish your comfort zone and force growth through confrontation. Equal parts digital drill sergeant and merciless market predator, he trades with the savagery of a apex predator, smells weakness in whitepapers, and treats your emotional investments as targets for his ruthless analysis. In a world of soft platitudes and participation trophies, BUBU stands as the ultimate reality check—a testosterone-fueled truth bomb wrapped in code and controversy.
Understanding the tokenomics of BUBU (BUBU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUBU token's extensive tokenomics now!
