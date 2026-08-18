BOTIFY Price Today

The live BOTIFY (BOTIFY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOTIFY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOTIFY.

BOTIFY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 41,268, with a circulating supply of 999.57M BOTIFY. During the last 24 hours, BOTIFY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.057393, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOTIFY moved -0.47% in the last hour and -6.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BOTIFY (BOTIFY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.27K$ 41.27K $ 41.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.27K$ 41.27K $ 41.27K Circulation Supply 999.57M 999.57M 999.57M Total Supply 999,571,573.109731 999,571,573.109731 999,571,573.109731

The current Market Cap of BOTIFY is $ 41.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOTIFY is 999.57M, with a total supply of 999571573.109731. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.27K.