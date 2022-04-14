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Top E-commerce Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the E-commerce sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Paycoin
Paycoin
PCI
$ 0.03475396
0.00%
-0.02%
-3.02%
$ 35.53M
$ 538.18K
2
BounceToken
BounceToken
AUCTION
$ 2.742
-0.11%
-2.84%
-5.14%
$ 18.91M
$ 22.00K
3
Optio
Optio
OPT
$ 0.00068212
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 11.27M
$ 102.83
4
HAVA
HAVA
HAVA
$ 2.22
0.00%
0.00%
+0.45%
$ 8.86M
$ 5.50K
5
Sport.Fun
Sport.Fun
FUN
$ 0.0247
+0.46%
+7.76%
+14.44%
$ 4.27M
$ 4.31M
6
BIDZ Coin
BIDZ Coin
BIDZ
$ 0.00181375
+3.56%
--
+2.44%
$ 3.54M
$ 152.03
7
$ 0.01818
0.00%
-3.45%
-1.52%
$ 3.10M
$ 23.79K
8
Nomu
Nomu
NOMU
$ 0.00211808
+0.33%
-0.01%
-4.94%
$ 2.12M
$ 484.83
9
Shack Token
Shack Token
SHACK
$ 0.00204279
0.00%
--
-6.82%
$ 2.01M
$ 922.60
10
Regent Coin
Regent Coin
REGENT
$ 0.645481
-9.54%
-0.14%
-15.89%
$ 1.87M
$ 882.73K
11
Ctomorrow Platform
Ctomorrow Platform
CTP
$ 0.0008951
+0.18%
-1.26%
+6.46%
$ 1.46M
$ 63.19M
12
EVDC Network
EVDC Network
EVDC
$ 0.00002162
0.00%
-0.05%
+6.02%
$ 1.37M
$ 3.18B
13
Kin
Kin
KIN
$ 4.05815E-7
+0.60%
+1.40%
+9.06%
$ 1.07M
--
14
Bazaars
Bazaars
BZR
$ 63.127
+0.26%
-0.27%
+0.48%
$ 391.08K
$ 3.36K
15
StormX
StormX
STMX
$ 3.262E-5
0.00%
+61.60%
0.00%
$ 358.77K
--
16
PREME Token
PREME Token
PREME
$ 0.00154688
+0.02%
+0.00%
+0.13%
$ 289.49K
$ 1.04
17
PEPTIDES
PEPTIDES
PEPTI
$ 0.00020854
+5.87%
+0.09%
-14.13%
$ 203.79K
$ 8.81K
18
VERONICA by Virtuals
VERONICA by Virtuals
VERONICA
$ 0.00016434
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 164.34K
$ 24.11
19
Routine Coin
Routine Coin
ROU
$ 0.00021699
+0.60%
+0.01%
-15.60%
$ 140.46K
$ 453.59
20
Paysenger
Paysenger
EGO
$ 0.0005922
-0.05%
+0.44%
-0.03%
$ 118.76K
$ 93.13M
21
Bistroo
Bistroo
BIST
$ 0.00118578
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 71.20K
$ 20.48
22
BOTIFY
BOTIFY
BOTIFY
$ 4.152E-5
-0.19%
+1.30%
-4.57%
$ 41.51K
--
23
BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun
BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun
E𝕏PB
$ 2.467E-5
-0.16%
+0.70%
+6.38%
$ 24.65K
--
24
CC0 COMPANY
CC0 COMPANY
CC0COMPANY
$ 3.855E-5
+0.55%
-12.30%
+4.56%
$ 22.15K
--
25
Dmarketplace
Dmarketplace
$DMP
$ 1.92126E-7
0.00%
+0.30%
-18.58%
$ 17.87K
--
26
Ikon
Ikon
IKON
$ 1.462E-5
0.00%
+1.50%
0.00%
$ 14.61K
--
27
MBD Financials
MBD Financials
MBD
$ 3.79534E-7
0.00%
-38.70%
0.00%
$ 12.55K
--
28
JW Token
JW Token
JWT
$ 0.00579072
+0.01%
-0.00%
+1.42%
$ 11.58K
$ 1.97K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are E-commerce tokens and why are they popular?
E-commerce tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 28 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $97.28M.
What is the best-performing E-commerce token right now?
Among E-commerce tokens tracked on MEXC, STMX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 61.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many E-commerce tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 28 E-commerce tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular E-commerce tokens include PCI, AUCTION, OPT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the E-commerce category?
The combined market capitalisation of all E-commerce tokens is approximately $97.28M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the E-commerce sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.