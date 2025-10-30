bitSmiley (SMILE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00150205 $ 0.00150205 $ 0.00150205 24H Low $ 0.00192515 $ 0.00192515 $ 0.00192515 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00150205$ 0.00150205 $ 0.00150205 24H High $ 0.00192515$ 0.00192515 $ 0.00192515 All Time High $ 0.472158$ 0.472158 $ 0.472158 Lowest Price $ 0.00150205$ 0.00150205 $ 0.00150205 Price Change (1H) +13.50% Price Change (1D) -5.91% Price Change (7D) -33.94% Price Change (7D) -33.94%

bitSmiley (SMILE) real-time price is $0.00180567. Over the past 24 hours, SMILE traded between a low of $ 0.00150205 and a high of $ 0.00192515, showing active market volatility. SMILE's all-time high price is $ 0.472158, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00150205.

In terms of short-term performance, SMILE has changed by +13.50% over the past hour, -5.91% over 24 hours, and -33.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

bitSmiley (SMILE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 44.31K$ 44.31K $ 44.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 380.45K$ 380.45K $ 380.45K Circulation Supply 24.46M 24.46M 24.46M Total Supply 210,000,000.0 210,000,000.0 210,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of bitSmiley is $ 44.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMILE is 24.46M, with a total supply of 210000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 380.45K.