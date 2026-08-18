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The live MANTRA price today is 0.004667 GBP.MANTRA market cap is 24,664,761.67614920239155 GBP. Track real-time MANTRA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live MANTRA price today is 0.004667 GBP.MANTRA market cap is 24,664,761.67614920239155 GBP. Track real-time MANTRA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About MANTRA

MANTRA Price Info

What is MANTRA

MANTRA Whitepaper

MANTRA Official Website

MANTRA Tokenomics

MANTRA Price Forecast

MANTRA History

MANTRA Buying Guide

MANTRA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MANTRA Spot

MANTRA USDT-M Futures

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MANTRA Price(MANTRA)

1 MANTRA to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00340545
￡0.00340545￡0.00340545
-2.87%1D
GBP
MANTRA (MANTRA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:57:34 (UTC+8)

MANTRA Price Today

The live MANTRA (MANTRA) price today is ￡ 0.004667, with a 2.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANTRA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.004667 per MANTRA.

MANTRA currently ranks #458 by market capitalisation at ￡ 24.66M, with a circulating supply of 5.28B MANTRA. During the last 24 hours, MANTRA traded between ￡ 0.004607 (low) and ￡ 0.004866 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0194111408039167359, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0047862813219669941.

In short-term performance, MANTRA moved +0.04% in the last hour and -14.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 75.78K.

MANTRA (MANTRA) Market Information

No.458

￡ 24.66M
￡ 24.66M￡ 24.66M

￡ 75.78K
￡ 75.78K￡ 75.78K

￡ 46.67M
￡ 46.67M￡ 46.67M

5.28B
5.28B 5.28B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

7,237,657,438.02854852
7,237,657,438.02854852 7,237,657,438.02854852

52.84%

MANTRA

The current Market Cap of MANTRA is ￡ 24.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 75.78K. The circulating supply of MANTRA is 5.28B, with a total supply of 7237657438.02854852. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 46.67M.

MANTRA Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.004607
￡ 0.004607￡ 0.004607
24H Low
￡ 0.004866
￡ 0.004866￡ 0.004866
24H High

￡ 0.004607
￡ 0.004607￡ 0.004607

￡ 0.004866
￡ 0.004866￡ 0.004866

￡ 0.0194111408039167359
￡ 0.0194111408039167359￡ 0.0194111408039167359

￡ 0.0047862813219669941
￡ 0.0047862813219669941￡ 0.0047862813219669941

+0.04%

-2.87%

-14.45%

-14.45%

MANTRA (MANTRA) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of MANTRA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00010062-2.87%
30 Days￡ -0.001668-26.33%
60 Days￡ -0.002869-38.08%
90 Days￡ -0.004347-48.23%
MANTRA Price Change Today

Today, MANTRA recorded a change of ￡ -0.00010062 (-2.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MANTRA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.001668 (-26.33%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MANTRA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MANTRA saw a change of ￡ -0.002869 (-38.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MANTRA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.004347 (-48.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of MANTRA (MANTRA)?

Check out the MANTRA Price History page now.

Analysis for MANTRA

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate MANTRA recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

MANTRA market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the MANTRA market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

MANTRA_USDT is currently trading above the central pivot point of 0.004921 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.004936, situated within a narrow range bounded by S1 and R1 levels. The price has managed to hold steady above the short-term pivotal level, resulting in a brief equilibrium between bulls and bears around 0.004921, forming a high-level consolidation pattern. The moving average system displays an overall bullish arrangement, while the MACD indicator has completed a golden cross, indicating that short-term buying momentum is dominant. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral zone, without any overbought or oversold signals, suggesting that the current upward movement lacks extreme sentiment-driven impetus, with energy distributed relatively evenly and moderately. On the upside, the nearest resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.004960, less than 1% away from the current price. A breakout above this level would likely test the R2 target at 0.005037. On the downside, the first support is located at the S1 level of 0.004844, approximately 1.8% below the current price; a break below this level could lead to a retest of the S2 support at 0.004805. In summary, near-term volatility is constrained, while longer-term reference points remain clearly defined.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence MANTRA's prices?

Several key factors influence MANTRA (OM) prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Adoption of MANTRA's RWA (Real World Assets) tokenization platform
3. Regulatory developments affecting DeFi and tokenization
4. Partnership announcements and ecosystem growth
5. Token utility and staking rewards
6. Trading volume and liquidity
7. Competition from other RWA platforms
8. Technical developments and platform upgrades
9. Institutional interest in tokenized assets
10. General economic conditions affecting risk assets

Why do people want to know MANTRA's price today?

People want to know MANTRA price today for several key reasons: trading decisions, portfolio tracking, market timing for buying/selling, profit/loss calculations, and staying informed about their investment performance. Real-time price data helps investors make informed decisions.

Price Prediction for MANTRA

MANTRA (MANTRA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MANTRA in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MANTRA (MANTRA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MANTRA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MANTRA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MANTRA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MANTRA Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest MANTRA in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with MANTRA? Buying MANTRA is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy MANTRA. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your MANTRA (MANTRA) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and MANTRA will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy MANTRA (MANTRA) Guide

What can you do with MANTRA

Owning MANTRA allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying MANTRA (MANTRA) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is MANTRA (MANTRA)

MANTRA is a real world asset (RWA) ecosystem designed to bring regulated financial assets onchain. It combines licensed virtual asset infrastructure with a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 purpose-built for tokenized RWAs and compliant digital asset applications.

MANTRA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MANTRA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MANTRA Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Layer 1 (L1)Real World Assets (RWA)Smart Contract Platform

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MANTRA

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:57:34 (UTC+8)

MANTRA (MANTRA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about MANTRA

MANTRA USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MANTRA with leverage. Explore MANTRA USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade MANTRA (MANTRA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live MANTRA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MANTRA/USDT
￡0.00341348
￡0.00341348￡0.00341348
-2.58%
16.02M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MANTRA-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

MANTRA
MANTRA
GBP
GBP

1 MANTRA = 0.00340691 GBP