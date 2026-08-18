Opinion Price Today

The live Opinion (OPN) price today is ￡ 0.05822, with a 12.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.05822 per OPN.

Opinion currently ranks #830 by market capitalisation at ￡ 10.49M, with a circulating supply of 180.26M OPN. During the last 24 hours, OPN traded between ￡ 0.05111 (low) and ￡ 0.05871 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.383261991440073521, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0551699082161952638.

In short-term performance, OPN moved +1.34% in the last hour and +15.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 76.98K.

Opinion (OPN) Market Information

Rank No.830 Market Cap ￡ 10.49M￡ 10.49M ￡ 10.49M Volume (24H) ￡ 76.98K￡ 76.98K ￡ 76.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 58.22M￡ 58.22M ￡ 58.22M Circulation Supply 180.26M 180.26M 180.26M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 18.02% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Opinion is ￡ 10.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 76.98K. The circulating supply of OPN is 180.26M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 58.22M.