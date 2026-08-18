Opinion Price(OPN)
The live Opinion (OPN) price today is ￡ 0.05822, with a 12.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.05822 per OPN.
Opinion currently ranks #830 by market capitalisation at ￡ 10.49M, with a circulating supply of 180.26M OPN. During the last 24 hours, OPN traded between ￡ 0.05111 (low) and ￡ 0.05871 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.383261991440073521, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0551699082161952638.
In short-term performance, OPN moved +1.34% in the last hour and +15.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 76.98K.
No.830
18.02%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Opinion is ￡ 10.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 76.98K. The circulating supply of OPN is 180.26M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 58.22M.
+1.34%
+12.22%
+15.19%
+15.19%
Track the price changes of Opinion for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.004628
|+12.22%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.00428
|-6.85%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.01594
|-21.50%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.11628
|-66.64%
Today, OPN recorded a change of ￡ +0.004628 (+12.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00428 (-6.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, OPN saw a change of ￡ -0.01594 (-21.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.11628 (-66.64%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Opinion (OPN)?
Check out the Opinion Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Opinion recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the OPN market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
OPN_USDT is trading below the pivot point of 0.05223 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is positioned between S1 and the central pivot. The short-term moving average group is signaling a buy, while the long-term moving average group remains in a bullish arrangement. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, and the RSI is currently in a neutral zone. There is a divergence in the directional movement of the fast and slow indicators. Momentum distribution does not show any one-sided concentration, and volatility remains within its typical range. The nearest support level at 0.05147 is 0.00026 away from the current price, while the nearest resistance level at 0.05223 is 0.00050 away. A distant reference support level of 0.05105 lies below, and a distant reference resistance level of 0.05265 sits above. Overall, the price is in an oscillating consolidation phase, with bullish and bearish forces balanced at the current price level.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Opinion could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Opinion is building a prediction exchange that enables direct trading of macroeconomic data, predictions, and news as standardized assets, leveraging proprietary on-chain infrastructure, AI Oracle, and trading tools to create new opportunities for retail users, institutions, and global decision makers in democratizing economic insights and risk management.
For a more in-depth understanding of Opinion, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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