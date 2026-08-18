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The live Opinion price today is 0.05822 GBP.OPN market cap is 10,494,996.4923613822894 GBP. Track real-time OPN to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Opinion price today is 0.05822 GBP.OPN market cap is 10,494,996.4923613822894 GBP. Track real-time OPN to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Opinion Logo

Opinion Price(OPN)

1 OPN to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0425006
￡0.0425006￡0.0425006
+12.22%1D
GBP
Opinion (OPN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 17:41:27 (UTC+8)

Opinion Price Today

The live Opinion (OPN) price today is ￡ 0.05822, with a 12.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.05822 per OPN.

Opinion currently ranks #830 by market capitalisation at ￡ 10.49M, with a circulating supply of 180.26M OPN. During the last 24 hours, OPN traded between ￡ 0.05111 (low) and ￡ 0.05871 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.383261991440073521, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0551699082161952638.

In short-term performance, OPN moved +1.34% in the last hour and +15.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 76.98K.

Opinion (OPN) Market Information

No.830

￡ 10.49M
￡ 10.49M￡ 10.49M

￡ 76.98K
￡ 76.98K￡ 76.98K

￡ 58.22M
￡ 58.22M￡ 58.22M

180.26M
180.26M 180.26M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

18.02%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Opinion is ￡ 10.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 76.98K. The circulating supply of OPN is 180.26M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 58.22M.

Opinion Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.05111
￡ 0.05111￡ 0.05111
24H Low
￡ 0.05871
￡ 0.05871￡ 0.05871
24H High

￡ 0.05111
￡ 0.05111￡ 0.05111

￡ 0.05871
￡ 0.05871￡ 0.05871

￡ 0.383261991440073521
￡ 0.383261991440073521￡ 0.383261991440073521

￡ 0.0551699082161952638
￡ 0.0551699082161952638￡ 0.0551699082161952638

+1.34%

+12.22%

+15.19%

+15.19%

Opinion (OPN) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Opinion for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.004628+12.22%
30 Days￡ -0.00428-6.85%
60 Days￡ -0.01594-21.50%
90 Days￡ -0.11628-66.64%
Opinion Price Change Today

Today, OPN recorded a change of ￡ +0.004628 (+12.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Opinion 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00428 (-6.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Opinion 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OPN saw a change of ￡ -0.01594 (-21.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Opinion 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.11628 (-66.64%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Opinion (OPN)?

Check out the Opinion Price History page now.

Analysis for Opinion

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Opinion recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Opinion market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the OPN market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

OPN_USDT is trading below the pivot point of 0.05223 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is positioned between S1 and the central pivot. The short-term moving average group is signaling a buy, while the long-term moving average group remains in a bullish arrangement. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, and the RSI is currently in a neutral zone. There is a divergence in the directional movement of the fast and slow indicators. Momentum distribution does not show any one-sided concentration, and volatility remains within its typical range. The nearest support level at 0.05147 is 0.00026 away from the current price, while the nearest resistance level at 0.05223 is 0.00050 away. A distant reference support level of 0.05105 lies below, and a distant reference resistance level of 0.05265 sits above. Overall, the price is in an oscillating consolidation phase, with bullish and bearish forces balanced at the current price level.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Opinion's prices?

Opinion (OPN) token prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Token utility and adoption within the Opinion platform
4. Partnership announcements and platform developments
5. Regulatory news affecting DeFi/opinion platforms
6. Supply dynamics and tokenomics
7. Community engagement and social media buzz
8. Technical analysis patterns
9. Bitcoin and Ethereum price movements
10. Platform user growth and activity metrics

Why do people want to know Opinion's price today?

People want to know Opinion (OPN) price today for several key reasons: investment decisions, portfolio tracking, trading opportunities, and market analysis. Real-time pricing helps traders identify entry/exit points, while investors monitor their holdings' value. Price movements indicate market sentiment and project development progress.

Price Prediction for Opinion

Opinion (OPN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OPN in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Opinion (OPN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Opinion could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Opinion will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OPN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Opinion Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Opinion in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Opinion? Buying OPN is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Opinion. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Opinion (OPN) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Opinion will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Opinion (OPN) Guide

What can you do with Opinion

Owning Opinion allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Opinion (OPN) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Opinion (OPN)

Opinion is building a prediction exchange that enables direct trading of macroeconomic data, predictions, and news as standardized assets, leveraging proprietary on-chain infrastructure, AI Oracle, and trading tools to create new opportunities for retail users, institutions, and global decision makers in democratizing economic insights and risk management.

Opinion Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Opinion, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Opinion Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBinance Alpha SpotlightBNB Chain Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Opinion

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 17:41:27 (UTC+8)

Opinion (OPN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Opinion

OPN USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on OPN with leverage. Explore OPN USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Opinion (OPN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Opinion price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OPN/USDT
￡0.0424495
￡0.0424495￡0.0424495
+11.93%
1.43M (USDT)
OPN/USDC
￡0.042486
￡0.042486￡0.042486
+12.35%
1.02M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

OPN-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

OPN
OPN
GBP
GBP

1 OPN = 0.0425006 GBP