BaseCTO (CTO) Tokenomics
BaseCTO (CTO) Information
Base CTO is a vibrant social community on Base, dedicated to expanding the ecosystem through strategic partnerships, community engagement, and education. Formed initially to unite top-tier raiders in the game, Base CTO has evolved into a leading project within the network.
Base CTO originated from the dynamic OKAYEG community, initially spearheaded by the well-known figure, NBA Trey - "TREY WEY". The goal was simple: bring together top raiders, influencers, and hustlers deeply invested in the Base network. What started as a small group quickly grew to a robust community of 300 to 500 members. The initial mission was to catalyze the Base network, especially in response to the slow growth seen during Onchain Summer and the lack of support for the coins thriving in the trenches. This grassroots movement was rising from the bottom up, fueled by a shared passion for the network's potential. Today, $CTO aims to unite all Base projects and foster growth across the network by providing strategic support in a range of fields. The community continues to expand, with a steadfast commitment to promoting Base projects as a collective. As time goes on, $CTO is poised to become a unifying force in the Base ecosystem, where memes meet meaningful impact.
BaseCTO (CTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BaseCTO (CTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BaseCTO (CTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BaseCTO (CTO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CTO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CTO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CTO's tokenomics, explore CTO token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.