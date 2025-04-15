BaseCTO Price (CTO)
The live price of BaseCTO (CTO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 43.21K USD. CTO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BaseCTO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BaseCTO price change within the day is +0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 758.09M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CTO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CTO price information.
During today, the price change of BaseCTO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BaseCTO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BaseCTO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BaseCTO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.06%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-27.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BaseCTO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.30%
+3.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Base CTO is a vibrant social community on Base, dedicated to expanding the ecosystem through strategic partnerships, community engagement, and education. Formed initially to unite top-tier raiders in the game, Base CTO has evolved into a leading project within the network. Base CTO originated from the dynamic OKAYEG community, initially spearheaded by the well-known figure, NBA Trey - "TREY WEY". The goal was simple: bring together top raiders, influencers, and hustlers deeply invested in the Base network. What started as a small group quickly grew to a robust community of 300 to 500 members. The initial mission was to catalyze the Base network, especially in response to the slow growth seen during Onchain Summer and the lack of support for the coins thriving in the trenches. This grassroots movement was rising from the bottom up, fueled by a shared passion for the network's potential. Today, $CTO aims to unite all Base projects and foster growth across the network by providing strategic support in a range of fields. The community continues to expand, with a steadfast commitment to promoting Base projects as a collective. As time goes on, $CTO is poised to become a unifying force in the Base ecosystem, where memes meet meaningful impact.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CTO to VND
₫--
|1 CTO to AUD
A$--
|1 CTO to GBP
￡--
|1 CTO to EUR
€--
|1 CTO to USD
$--
|1 CTO to MYR
RM--
|1 CTO to TRY
₺--
|1 CTO to JPY
¥--
|1 CTO to RUB
₽--
|1 CTO to INR
₹--
|1 CTO to IDR
Rp--
|1 CTO to KRW
₩--
|1 CTO to PHP
₱--
|1 CTO to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CTO to BRL
R$--
|1 CTO to CAD
C$--
|1 CTO to BDT
৳--
|1 CTO to NGN
₦--
|1 CTO to UAH
₴--
|1 CTO to VES
Bs--
|1 CTO to PKR
Rs--
|1 CTO to KZT
₸--
|1 CTO to THB
฿--
|1 CTO to TWD
NT$--
|1 CTO to AED
د.إ--
|1 CTO to CHF
Fr--
|1 CTO to HKD
HK$--
|1 CTO to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CTO to MXN
$--