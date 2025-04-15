What is BaseCTO (CTO)

Base CTO is a vibrant social community on Base, dedicated to expanding the ecosystem through strategic partnerships, community engagement, and education. Formed initially to unite top-tier raiders in the game, Base CTO has evolved into a leading project within the network.​​ Base CTO originated from the dynamic OKAYEG community, initially spearheaded by the well-known figure, NBA Trey - "TREY WEY". The goal was simple: bring together top raiders, influencers, and hustlers deeply invested in the Base network. What started as a small group quickly grew to a robust community of 300 to 500 members. The initial mission was to catalyze the Base network, especially in response to the slow growth seen during Onchain Summer and the lack of support for the coins thriving in the trenches. This grassroots movement was rising from the bottom up, fueled by a shared passion for the network's potential.​ ​Today, $CTO aims to unite all Base projects and foster growth across the network by providing strategic support in a range of fields. The community continues to expand, with a steadfast commitment to promoting Base projects as a collective. As time goes on, $CTO is poised to become a unifying force in the Base ecosystem, where memes meet meaningful impact.

