What is Sapien (SAPIEN)

Sapien is building the first decentralized data foundry—a permissionless protocol that connects enterprises with verified global human expertise to produce high-quality AI training data. With over 1,9 M registered users across 100+ countries and more than 185 million tasks completed, Sapien transforms data labeling from low-paid gig work into a sustainable, reputation-driven profession. The protocol is powered by the $SAPIEN token, an ERC-20 asset deployed on Base. Sapien is building the first decentralized data foundry—a permissionless protocol that connects enterprises with verified global human expertise to produce high-quality AI training data. With over 1,9 M registered users across 100+ countries and more than 185 million tasks completed, Sapien transforms data labeling from low-paid gig work into a sustainable, reputation-driven profession. The protocol is powered by the $SAPIEN token, an ERC-20 asset deployed on Base.

Sapien is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Sapien investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SAPIEN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Sapien on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Sapien buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Sapien Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Sapien (SAPIEN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Sapien (SAPIEN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Sapien.

Check the Sapien price prediction now!

Sapien (SAPIEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sapien (SAPIEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SAPIEN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Sapien (SAPIEN)

Looking for how to buy Sapien? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Sapien on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SAPIEN to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Sapien Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sapien, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sapien How much is Sapien (SAPIEN) worth today? The live SAPIEN price in USD is 0.16468 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SAPIEN to USD price? $ 0.16468 . Check out The current price of SAPIEN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Sapien? The market cap for SAPIEN is $ 41.17M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SAPIEN? The circulating supply of SAPIEN is 250.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SAPIEN? SAPIEN achieved an ATH price of 0.3647593155259055 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SAPIEN? SAPIEN saw an ATL price of 0.051122873927006145 USD . What is the trading volume of SAPIEN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SAPIEN is $ 730.64K USD . Will SAPIEN go higher this year? SAPIEN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SAPIEN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Sapien (SAPIEN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets