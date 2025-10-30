The live ATLA price today is 54.2307 USD. Track real-time ATLA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ATLA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ATLA price today is 54.2307 USD. Track real-time ATLA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ATLA price trend easily at MEXC now.

ATLA Price(ATLA)

1 ATLA to USD Live Price:

$54.2001
-1.31%1D
USD
ATLA (ATLA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:20:52 (UTC+8)

ATLA (ATLA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 53.9745
24H Low
$ 57.5
24H High

-0.46%

-1.31%

-4.11%

-4.11%

ATLA (ATLA) real-time price is $ 54.2307. Over the past 24 hours, ATLA traded between a low of $ 53.9745 and a high of $ 57.5, showing active market volatility. ATLA's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, ATLA has changed by -0.46% over the past hour, -1.31% over 24 hours, and -4.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ATLA (ATLA) Market Information

$ 10.87M
$ 10.87M$ 10.87M

$ 162.69B
$ 162.69B$ 162.69B

3,000,000,000
3,000,000,000 3,000,000,000

ATLETA

The current Market Cap of ATLA is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.87M. The circulating supply of ATLA is --, with a total supply of 3000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 162.69B.

ATLA (ATLA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ATLA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.719446-1.31%
30 Days$ +19.7008+57.05%
60 Days$ +36.0135+197.68%
90 Days$ +54.1057+43,284.56%
ATLA Price Change Today

Today, ATLA recorded a change of $ -0.719446 (-1.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ATLA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +19.7008 (+57.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ATLA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ATLA saw a change of $ +36.0135 (+197.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ATLA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +54.1057 (+43,284.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ATLA (ATLA)?

Check out the ATLA Price History page now.

What is ATLA (ATLA)

The modular, multi-layer, EVM-compatible, smart contract platform & blockchain network that emphasizes security & decentralization, while maintinaing scalability & interoperability. ATLETA is infrastructure designed to protect and accelerate the digitization of sports, tokenization of analogue goods, and transformation of the Sports markets from private, to public ones. Written in RUST & built with the Substrate Framework, ATLETA inherits a multitude of battle tested tech-economic primitives that enable higher transactional efficiency, settlement guarantees, & broader programming paradigms than alternative public networks.

ATLA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ATLA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ATLA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ATLA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ATLA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ATLA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ATLA (ATLA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ATLA (ATLA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ATLA.

Check the ATLA price prediction now!

ATLA (ATLA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ATLA (ATLA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ATLA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ATLA (ATLA)

Looking for how to buy ATLA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ATLA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ATLA to Local Currencies

ATLA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ATLA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ATLA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ATLA

How much is ATLA (ATLA) worth today?
The live ATLA price in USD is 54.2307 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ATLA to USD price?
The current price of ATLA to USD is $ 54.2307. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ATLA?
The market cap for ATLA is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ATLA?
The circulating supply of ATLA is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ATLA?
ATLA achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ATLA?
ATLA saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of ATLA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ATLA is $ 10.87M USD.
Will ATLA go higher this year?
ATLA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ATLA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
ATLA (ATLA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

1 ATLA = 54.2307 USD

