What is Holdstation (HOLDSTATION)

Holdstation is a "product-fit community" platform for seamless trading and asset management. With A(i)gentFi, a launchpad for AI agents on zkSync and Berachain, users can co-own and deploy revenue-generating agents. As the leading perpetual DEX on zkSync, Holdstation integrates Account Abstraction with its Wallet, DeFutures, and zkStarter launchpad for an intuitive DeFi experience. It supports dApp interaction, token swaps, and leveraged futures up to 500x, with expansion to Berachain and Worldchain, offering enhanced security with features like Paymaster, Batch Transactions, and Social Recovery.

Holdstation Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Holdstation, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HOLDSTATION? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Holdstation price prediction page.

Holdstation Price History

Tracing HOLDSTATION's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HOLDSTATION's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Holdstation price history page.

How to buy Holdstation (HOLDSTATION)

HOLDSTATION to Local Currencies

Holdstation Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Holdstation, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Holdstation What is the price of Holdstation (HOLDSTATION) today? The live price of Holdstation (HOLDSTATION) is 1.1385 USD . What is the market cap of Holdstation (HOLDSTATION)? The current market cap of Holdstation is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HOLDSTATION by its real-time market price of 1.1385 USD . What is the circulating supply of Holdstation (HOLDSTATION)? The current circulating supply of Holdstation (HOLDSTATION) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Holdstation (HOLDSTATION)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Holdstation (HOLDSTATION) is 5.261 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Holdstation (HOLDSTATION)? The 24-hour trading volume of Holdstation (HOLDSTATION) is $ 29.41K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

