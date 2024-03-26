HOLDSTATION

Holdstation is a "product-fit community" platform for seamless trading and asset management. With A(i)gentFi, a launchpad for AI agents on zkSync and Berachain, users can co-own and deploy revenue-generating agents. As the leading perpetual DEX on zkSync, Holdstation integrates Account Abstraction with its Wallet, DeFutures, and zkStarter launchpad for an intuitive DeFi experience. It supports dApp interaction, token swaps, and leveraged futures up to 500x, with expansion to Berachain and Worldchain, offering enhanced security with features like Paymaster, Batch Transactions, and Social Recovery.

NameHOLDSTATION

RankNo.3520

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply30,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.56941235153372,2024-03-26

Lowest Price0.5987876567755669,2024-11-05

Public BlockchainBERACHAIN

